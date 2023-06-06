GoFundMe set up for 13 year old and others involved with fatal car wreck with a lawnmower

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fallowing the fatal car crash this past Saturday, June 3rd, GoFundMe’s are being set up for those affected by the wreck.

The family of 13-year-old Jessie Purser, who was killed during the wreck, has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Jessie was a student at Lewisville Middle School in Richburg, SC.

Her family sharing she was loved by many within her community.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release has been set up for those who knew Jessie. It will be held on Wednesday, June 7th starting at 8:00pm and will take place at Lewisville Middle School.

Another GoFundMe has been set up for a young boy that was on the lawnmower when the car crashed into it and funeral expenses when it comes to Christopher Kernaghan who died at the scene.

According to the GoFundMe currently the young boy is in the ICU being treated for injuries related to the crash.

If you wish to donate to the GoFundMe’s, you can do so by clicking the links for Jessie and Christopher here.