“Less Than Three Foundation” set to hold first event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Turning pain into purpose, that’s what one South Carolina Representative and his family are working to do after losing their son Gavin to suicide in 2022 after he became victim to the crime, Sextortion.

Now Representative Brandon Guffey has started a nonprofit in his son’s honor called The Less Than Three Foundation.

Thursday night there was a VIP Kick Off for the foundation at Knowledge Perk to help gather support and awareness as it gets ready for its first event, August 18th through the 20th.

Guffey says the nonprofit is not just to remember Gavin, but to help other young people from becoming a victim to sextortion, as well as focusing on mental wellness for youth, gun safety and more.

Guffey says they need community support to make this three day event a success. From vendors, to volunteers You can learn more on their website. CN2 News will be providing more details about the event coming up in the weeks ahead.

Guffey says recently he also presented Gavin’s Law to all of the Southeastern States at the Health and Public Services Committee and they adopted it as a policy that they will now push in those southern states. Gavin’s Law passed just weeks ago in South Carolina.