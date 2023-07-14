CN2 Today / CN2 News Join Forces on this Friday

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 Today) – Starting on this Friday, and every Friday evening, CN2’s 6 PM newscast is going to have a new look! Let’s start your weekend with a bit more fun. We’re going to bring you any news you need to know, but morph it with the fun of our weekly Today Show.

So, on this show, July 14th we update you on Rep. Brandon Guffey’s efforts to kick off his non-profit The Less Than Three Foundation in honor of his son Gavin.

We also found a local family enjoy the very blue waters off the SC coast!

Plus, we bring you this week’s Savory Scoop where we appropriately visit Scoops Ice Cream newest location in Sharon.

We stop by “The Studio” which is the creative space for The Flower Bar Fort Mill that’s now opened for flower workshops. Get you creative juices flowing as Renee get a lesson.

Laurabree chats with the Culture and Heritage Museums of York County and visits its Children’s Museum to learn more about a new partnership. They’re working with KultureCity and are now providing some great tools to make visits that much more accessible.

That and more in this latest weekly edition of CN2 Today!