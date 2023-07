TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina State House Representative Brandon Guffey will be introducing U.S. Republican Presidential Candidate, Governor Ron DeSantis, who will be in Tega Cay this coming Monday.

The Reaganites and Mom’s for Liberty of York County are welcoming Governor Ron DeSantis this Monday, July 17th at the Glennon Center in Tega Cay.

Tickets are free, and the doors open at 4:30 PM with the Program beginning at 5:30 PM.