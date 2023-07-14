Fort Mill’s Craft Axe Throwing collecting donations for Back-to-School Drive

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Craft Axe Throwing hopes to hit a bullseye when it comes to getting supplies to kids in need.

The Fort Mill location launched a Back-to-School Drive to Benefit The Foundation of Fort Mill Schools. The drive will run from now through July 21st.

Craft Axe has invited the entire community to participate in the Back-to-School Drive. The company will take donations of single subject wide-ruled spiral notebooks, composition books, pocket folders, index cards, binders and more.

Donations can be made during normal hours at the Craft Axe Throwing venue located at 112 Academy Street and with each donation there will be an opportunity to win special prizes while supplies last!

Last summer the Foundation of Fort Mill schools helped more than 600 students with backpacks.