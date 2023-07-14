Andrew Jackson community remembers recent graduate who passed away

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the Andrew Jackson community in Lancaster County heartbroken they say after a recent graduate and high school football player has passed away.

Lots of love and support all over social media for this young man. The Lancaster County Superintendent confirmed Gabriel Clyburn has died.

Media outlets reported the Kershaw County Coroner said 18 year old Gabriel Clyburn was swimming with friends at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill area near Singleton Creek Road when he went under and drowned.

Many of his former classmates remembering who they called Gabe on social media saying He didn’t know a stranger because he made friends and left a trail of laughter everywhere he passed. Kershaw Elementary School posted on Facebook saying, “I hope Gabe Clyburn knew how much he changed our children and adults for the better simply by his zest for life! There was something magical about this young man!” Many people are also using the hashtag, #lovelikegabe to remember him by.

The superintendent says the Football Team was on the way to an FCA football camp when they heard the news and decided to continue to play in Clyburn’s honor.

The district say it’s providing support for students.