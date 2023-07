YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – History has been made in York County with the first ever female Clerk of Court being officially being sworn in to the role.

Angie Bryant is stepping up from her former position as the Chief Deputy Clerk of Court.

The County government says she brings 20 years of court experience to her new role.

Bryant is taking the job over after longtime clerk of court, David Hamilton, who recently retired after more than 20 years in the position.