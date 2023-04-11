Law enforcement training takes over Winthrop dorms

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Folks around Winthrop campus will see a lot of police activity tomorrow, – Wednesday, April 12th, as a Law Enforcement Training Activity will take place in Richardson Hall and Wofford Hall.

Winthrop Police Chief says people in and around Winthrop will see an increase of law enforcement officers and vehicles including the SWAT Vehicle, a Bomb Squad Vehicle, and a Hostage Negotiation Vehicle.

Winthrop wants to let the public know this is just for training and not to panic if they see a lot of commotion on campus.