Operation “March Madness” results are in

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says it “scored” big in its recent Operation March Madness, making 40 arrests during the month.

This all began as an effort to crack down on crime happening in and around the Carowinds Boulevard area.

According to sheriff officials, more than 528 grams of illegal drugs were taken out of the community.

Plus, half of the suspects charged are from other places than South Carolina.

