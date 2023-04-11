SC Governor urges lawmakers to pass bond reform, increase illegal gun possession penalties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster urging the General Assembly on this Tuesday to pass legislation that would increase penalties for illegal gun possession, as well as bond reform for repeat offenders.

The governor would like to see this happen before the end of this year’s legislative session.

At the state house in Columbia, the Governor along with the Chief of SLED and Chief of Police from the Isle of Palms, urged lawmakers to pass a Felon in Possession of Firearm Statue that local and state law enforcement can enforce.

As well as bond reform, to keep repeat offenders behind bars.

This comes after a shooting in the Isle of Palms where five people were injured.

SLED Officials say in 2021 there were 566 murders in South Carolina, the most every recorded, adding stronger laws must be in place to stop these criminals.

In the press conference, McMaster did stress they are not trying to take away firearms from law abiding citizens.

Representative Raye Felder says the House passed a bill that creates sentence and bond enhancements for a person convicted of a violent crime while out on bond for a previous violent crime. This bill is currently awaiting action in the Senate.

Senator Wes Climer told CN2 News he is chairing a Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitutional Carry, and that bill will include language regarding illegal gun possession penalties, but the details are complex. With the bill, it would allow any law abiding citizen to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

Climer says within the House language of the proposed bill regarding illegal carry of a firearm says anyone convicted of a misdemeanor, punishable of one year or more can not carry a firearm at all.

The end of this year’s legislative session is in May.

Link to press conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHAn39gdtII