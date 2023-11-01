Lancaster Police say a social media trend has caused a rise in car break-ins

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department, sent out a warning to drivers in the City of Lancaster. Officers say if you drive two particular brands of cars, you could more likely become a target of a car break in.

CN2’s Zane Cina learned detectives see a correlation between a rise in Kia and Hyundai break-ins, and a Tik Tok trend that officers say went viral across the nation.

Detective Sgt. Shaquelle Sharperson said the reason for this is all due to missing software in some Kia vehicles made between 2011 and 2021, and Hyundai cars made between 2015 and 2021.

“They were made without a vehicle immobilizer, or theft immobilizer,” Sharperson said.

He went on to say thieves commonly break into cars through the back window and then use screwdrivers to try and pop the ignition, and then a USB drive to try start the car.

The department recommends drivers with a Kia or Hyundai vehicle to get a steering wheel lock which can prevent moving the vehicle if it is broken into.

“Make sure you remove all valuables out of sight, make sure you don’t leave your vehicle unlocked, and make sure you remove your keys from your vehicle,” Sharperson said.

The police department says it is working with area Kia and Hyundai dealerships to minimize the theft issue, and officers urge anyone driving one of the cars to do the same as security software updates may be available depending on your vehicle model.