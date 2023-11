ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra visited Sullivan Middle School to treat the fifth-grade elementary students with a concert.

The students learned more about the different families of instruments, what a conductor is, and the job of a composer.

Teachers say students clapped and say along to song they’ve been practicing the music in their related arts classes.

