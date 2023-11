FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill High School had a pipe burst over this past weekend and it damaged gym floors and some other floors in the schools.

The district says as of now it’s looking at alternative locations for our sports that would take place in the gym.

The school is still open and operating but there will need to be major repairs done in the gym and surrounding areas.

