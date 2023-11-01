CN2 Digital Dashboard – God’s Not Dead #5 Filming

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’ve seen or start seeing a movie crew around the tri-county, we can tell you the Christian movie series, God’s Not Dead is Filming.

This week they’ve been on Winthrop University‘s campus; the school sending this picture and say the crew turned the provost’s office into a congressman’s office.

They went on to say they filmed at the amphitheater, Owens, in front of Tillman and other sites. This is believed to be the 5th installment in the series.

