Mad City Money program teaching students the importance of personal finance

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As many students move into the adult world the importance of knowing personal finance is more important than ever.

Founders federal Credit Union is taking the time to join students at Clover High School and educated them in a fun interactive activity.

Founders calls this activity its “Mad City Money Program” where students are have to create a budget with the permitters of having a spouse and child.

Within that budget they must learn how to manage student loan, medical, credit card payments and more all while providing for the family they have in the scenario.

Founders says teaching students through this activity allows them to better understand the importance of personal finance.

If you want Founders to bring Mad City Money Program to an event for you – You can do so by scanning the QR code or reach out to them directly.