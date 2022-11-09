Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick.

Deputies say the cause of the symptoms experienced by the students, bus driver and the EMS worker has not been determined at this time

Reports last month said the students and the driver were released with no further incidents. (You can read that story here – October Unknown Substance Found)

Officials say investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus and are waiting on testing results from SLED.

See below for full statement from Lancaster Sheriff’s Office:

Update November 9, 2022

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has not determined the cause of the symptoms experienced by students, the bus driver, and the EMS worker on the school bus at Indian Land High School on October 26. Investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus and are waiting on testing results from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Review of bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time. The sheriff’s office has no timeline on receipt of the testing results. SLED processes and tests evidence from over 300 law enforcement agencies statewide, and results are not usually received quickly. “We have no evidence one way or another that the samples collected were illegal drugs or any other noxious substance which caused the symptoms,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are simply exploring all possibilities to include or exclude potential causes.”

The sheriff’s office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms.

The sheriff’s office has also investigated whether anyone present during this incident possessed, used, or distributed illegal drugs on or near the bus or at any other location on the day of the report. “We have interviewed many people to determine whether illegal activity led to this incident,” said Sheriff Faile. “We have yet to establish any such connection. Our investigation is open, and we will continue to follow all information we have or receive until we get an answer or determine we will not be able to get the answer.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.