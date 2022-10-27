Unknown Substance Exposure to Students & Bus Driver in Indian Land

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 14 year old student lost consciousness and other students had symptoms of exposure to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School last Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office first responded were dispatched to the school a little after 5 PM and found the bus near the bus office behind the stadium.

Everyone was taken off the bus, and EMS treated the patients on scene, according to officials.

The release say an EMS worker also experienced symptoms. No patients were transported by EMS.

Officials say the driver was taken by a family member to a medical facility for evaluation and all those who were exposed are stable.

Parents were notified and came to pick up their students.

All parents were advised to monitor their students and immediately seek medical attention if additional symptoms arise. The bus was occupied by over 40 students and the driver.

A sheriff’s office K-9 unit arrived at the scene, and investigators are searching the bus and articles that were on the bus.

After the bus is fully processed, it will be decontaminated by fire personnel.

Deputies say a full investigation is underway to identify the substance that caused the exposure and its source.

The nature of the substance is unknown at this time.

“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.