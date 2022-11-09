Vote – “Buzz Jacket” for National Mascot Hall of Fame

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill High School Mascot, Buzz Jacket, has been nominated for 3 categories in the National Mascot Hall of Fame Awards, and he needs your vote to win!

Fort Mill High Senior Anna Brown, speaking for Buzz Jacket, said, “Fort Mill High School is awesome! Please vote for Buzz Jacket for the three Mascot Hall of Fame awards that he is running for. Voting is easy and fun.”

It’s easy to vote – simply click here Mascot Hall of Fame.

You can vote for Buzz daily until Saturday, November 12th.

