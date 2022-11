Tri-County Events Celebrating Veterans

CHESTER, LANCASTER & YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have your list of events happening throughout the tri-county honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

*Due to expected heavy rains and winds some events have moved inside. Please check social media and websites for that event’s plan.

*Celebrating Veterans Events

Veterans Day Ceremony

Thursday, November 10 | 9:00 am

Hospice & Community Care

2275 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill

Van Wyck Veterans Day Breakfast

Friday, November 11 | 8:00 am

Van Wyck Community Center,

5036 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster

Fort Mill Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday, November 11 | 10:30 am

FM Community Center

1011 Talbot Dr., Fort Mill

Flag Waving at Gaston Farm Rd Bridge over I-77

Friday, November 11 | 10:00 am

Gaston Farm Road Bridge over I-77

Chester Non-Traditional Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday, November 11 | 11:00 am

War Memorial Building, 154 Main Street, Chester

Tega Cay Veterans Association Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday, November 11 | 11:00 am

Glennon Center, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay

City of Rock Hill Tribute to Veterans

Friday, November 11| 10:00 am

Glencairn Garden at the Veterans Garden 825 Edgemont Avenue

Rock Hill

Highway Dedication Service

Saturday, November 12 | 1:00 pm

Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church,

3030 Pickney Highway, Chester