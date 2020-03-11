KellyStrong BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Join many in the community this Friday, March 13th for a BBQ dinner to help a mother, wife, friend and volunteer with the Rock Hill School District. Kelly has been fighting cancer since 2010. Friends say this is her 5th battle. The only thing on her bucket list is to visit Niagara Falls and her friends want that to happen! The BBQ dinner will be at Lakewood Baptist Church from 5 PM until 8:30 PM. Come support Kelly and enjoy BBQ, entertainment, a cake auction and so much more.