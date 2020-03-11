YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Tender Hearts Ministries along with other non-profits are teaming up to host Cinderella’s Closet, A Prom Dress Giveaway. This is a chance for girls of Western York County to come pick out a prom dress and accessories. The organization is still looking for gently used prom dresses in all sizes. Watch for details.
