Cinderella’s Closet, A Prom Dress Giveaway

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Tender Hearts Ministries along with other non-profits are teaming up to host Cinderella’s Closet, A Prom Dress Giveaway. This is a chance for girls of Western York County to come pick out a prom dress and accessories.  The organization is still looking for gently used prom dresses in all sizes. Watch for details.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR