YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On our latest What’s Cooking Wednesday we go to Dana’s Bakery in York! Dana says the bakery offers authentic Northern desserts and even authentic Italian dishes! The bakery is mixing up Irish dishes for St. Patrick’s Day! Check them out on East Liberty Street in York.
