Juvenile Charged for Adult Armed Robbery & Attempted Murder and 4 others on Gun and Drugs

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An investigation into a February 26 armed robbery and attempted murder at the Spot Food Store in Chester lead Deputies to the arrest of 5 people.

The Chester County Sheriff’s office said during the investigation of the Spot Food Store officers located the 17-year-old suspect at a residence on Carr Street.

That arrest lead officers to obtain a search warrant for the residence where they found marijuana, prescription drugs, four handguns and two rifles.

Authorities tell us the Chester Police Department partnered with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the United States Marshals Service (USMS)and the following subjects were arrested at the scene of the search warrant:

Bryan Feaster – Charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana (3rd Offense)

Kylynn Jackson – Charged with Possession of a machine gun (AR-15 style “pistol” with a device to make it fire full auto)

17 year old Juvenile – Charged as an adult for Armed Robbery & Attempted Murder by the Chester City Police Department

Vergie Pollock – Arrested for Failure to Appear for Credit Card Forgery & Theft

Jerry Lamont Strong – Arrested on a Family Court Bench Warrant