Rock Hill Host BMX Carolina Nationals March 31 – April 2

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The USA BMX Carolina Nationals is back at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023!
With 2,000 riders international pros expected, this event will mark the ninth consecutive year Rock Hill has held the event, offering an electrifying display of racing by amateur and pro riders alike. The turnout is expected to exceed 2,000 participants and spectators, many of whom will be coming from outside of the US.
Guests are also invited to practice ahead of the race and enjoy food trucks and concession stands. Attendees can watch the races for free, with parking fees varying between $5 and $10 depending on the lot.
Additional information at rockhillSCbmx.com. The Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track is located at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway.