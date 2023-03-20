Rock Hill Host BMX Carolina Nationals March 31 – April 2

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The USA BMX Carolina Nationals is back at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023!

With 2,000 riders international pros expected, this event will mark the ninth consecutive year Rock Hill has held the event, offering an electrifying display of racing by amateur and pro riders alike. The turnout is expected to exceed 2,000 participants and spectators, many of whom will be coming from outside of the US.

Some of the weekend’s main events include pro men and women competing for UCI points which will help them qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The festivities kick off on Friday at 2:30 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 AM and 8 AM respectively.