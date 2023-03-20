Your Monday update – stories making headlines in “The Rundown” with Lucas and Laurabree

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sit down each and every Monday to talk more about local, state and national stories in “The Rundown.”

Today is the first day of Spring and that means it is time to “Spruce up for Spring.” The City of Rock Hill is encouraging residents between March 20th – April 13th to organize a neighborhood clean-up event with litter pickup kits provided by Rock Hill Clean & Green.

A dedication ceremony of two Little Free Libraries and a recycled bench was announced after this past weekends Miracle League Baseball Game to honor of Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara and their two grandchildren, Adah and Noah.

World Down Syndrome Day is Tuesday, March 21st. They tell us how wearing different socks can make a big statement.

Plus, the kids in the Fort Mill High School Band have a grand story to tell after their exciting trip to Dublin, Ireland to perform in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.