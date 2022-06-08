June Primary Election is Set for June 14. What You Need to Know About Early Voting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The June Primary Election on June 14th is gearing up and York County Elections Deputy Director Alan Helms is stepping in as its Interim Director.

The became vacant when longtime familiar face Wanda Hemphil accepted a position at the State elections Office.

Helms was recently on Palmetto Mornings with CN2’s Lucas Mcfadden who asked him about the new Early Voting Law.

Helms said, “You don’t need an excuse to vote early but you do have to go to the Elections Office in York to cast your ballot before Primary Day. They’re open weekdays from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. And, just like Election Day you need to bring your photo I.D.”

Helms said they also encourage everyone to look at the sample ballot and make sure they are going to the right voting location next Tuesday, June 14.

To learn more go to scvotes.gov or call the elections office at (803) 909-7194.