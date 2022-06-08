Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to highway patrol at approximately 10 pm, Tuesday, June 7th a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV on SC 55 at Laurelwood Drive west of Clover.

Sergeant Gary Miller with the SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV attempted to turn left onto Laurelwood Drive from SC 55 when the Motorcyclist ran into the SUV. The driver of the SUV was not hurt. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released.