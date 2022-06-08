Lancaster School District Hitting the Safety Reset Button

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hitting the reset button when it comes to school safety.
The Lancaster County School District says it’s doing just that by reviewing all of its security measures and improving them this summer following the recent deadly school shooting in Texas.

One safety change that is happening now – signs like this one – are being installed on the inside of each classroom door.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden speaking with the Lancaster County School District’s Director of Communications and Safety Bryan Vaughn about its updated security campaign.

Click above for full story.

