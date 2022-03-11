“It’s Simply Time To Retire,” said House Representative Gary Simrill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEW2) – He has been a fixture at the South Carolina State House for 30 years and now House Representative Gary Simrill is retiring.

Simrill, the state house majority leader is responsible for setting the agenda for the Republican party, assemble party members for important votes, and serves as a party spokesperson. House District 46 also includes a good portion of Rock Hill.

Representative Simrill was on the front lines of helping to pass the state’s gas tax and to help broker the deal to bring the Carolina Panthers Headquarters to Rock Hill.

Simrill was elected to his House seat at the age of 26. He told The State newspaper it’s simply time to retire. Stay tuned to CN2 News, we will be catching up with him to learn more about his decision.