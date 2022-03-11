Fort Mill Teacher in Running for SC Teacher Of The Year

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Schools may often get top billing when it comes to being a successful district, but it’s never actually had a statewide teacher of the year finalist, until now.

Laura Merk, a 6th grade Springfield Middle School math teacher, and her students got quite the surprise today when State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, and a slew of others, arriving with flowers, balloons and a $10,000 check on this Thursday announcing Ms. Merk as one of 5 teachers who will compete for State Teacher of Year.

The next step for the teacher will involve an interview session with a panel of judges. The ultimate winner will travel the state, receive a check for $25,000 dollars and a BMW car to drive for a year.

Click above to see her reaction!

It was also a big day for Springfield Middle School for another reason as the school has also been re-designated for the second time as a School to Watch. Middle School Principal, Keith Griffin, also learning of the honor from the Fort Mill School District Superintendent as well as the State Superintendent.

The Rock Hill School District’s Dutchman Creek Middle School has also been re-designated National School to Watch, this being their third time.

The Schools To Watch Program is a program of the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. It focuses on school improvement efforts characterized by a continuous trajectory toward success.