York, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Most girls dream of having a Fairy Godmother and now they can thanks to Tender Hearts Ministries.

On Saturday, March 19th, at its headquarters on Blackburn Street in York, the Ministry will open its Cinderella’s Closet from 10 am to 1 pm.

This is a chance for young ladies, no matter their financial situation, to get a free prom dress.

Click above for more.