Fort Mill Police Apprehend Man Holed Up in Home

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Police responding to a residence where multiple calls of shots fired were reported. Officers say they arrived to find the homeowner, Robert Alan Duckworth, securing himself inside the home. After refusing to speak with police the assistance of the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded.

SWAT officers entered the home, finding a handgun and ammunition in the residence, and apprehended him with no further incidence. Authorities telling us Duckwork was placed into emergency protective custody and transported to the hospital.

Media Release

At 5:48PM yesterday, March 10, 2022, Fort Mill PD officers were called to the area of 404 Nims Street, in reference to multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact with the homeowner, Robert Alan Duckworth.

Mr. Duckworth refused to speak with officers, failed to comply with their commands, and secured himself inside of the residence. A request was made for assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and members responded to the scene.

Several hours later, following numerous unsuccessful attempts to establish contact with Mr. Duckworth, SWAT officers entered the residence and apprehended him without further incident. He was placed into emergency protective custody and transported to a local hospital.

A handgun and ammunition were located inside the residence. An arrest warrant is pending for Mr. Duckworth, on the charge of Discharging a Firearm Within the Town Limits.

No additional information is available at this time.