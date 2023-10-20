How Halloween skeletons are saving lives in York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 Today) – A York woman has come up with a creative new way to scare up her community. She has spent the past few Halloween seasons raising money for St. Jude Children’s Children’s Research Hospital by participating in ‘Skeletons for St. Judes.’

Skeletons for St. Jude is a part of a nationwide effort to raise funds for the hospital during the Halloween season. People who are passionate about giving back are encouraged to show out with their best decorations.

She starts planning over the summer and comes up with fun themes for her skeletons like ‘Taylor Swift Eras’ and ‘Dad Jokes.’ People in York can donate by scanning the QR code located on the display.

To donate directly to York, SC Liberty St. Skeleton Crew, visit: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20122a?px=8116776&fr_id=133399&pg=personal&NONCE_TOKEN=B3722A0EED500475BACC3D28D3DDAFC9