Savory Scoop inside Zora Food & Wine

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this week’s Savory Scoop we are wining and dining at Zora Food and Wine in Lake Wylie!

The owners, husband and wife, Roshan and Samantha Singh say food is a huge part of their lives so they wanted to share their passion with the community.

The restaurant offers small plates and large entrée plates, as well as more than 50 varieties of wine.

Zora Food and Wine is located at 1201 Village Harbor Drive, 103, Lake Wylie, SC.

