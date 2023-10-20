Band of Thunder marches out to Stevie Wonder hits

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today continues to take a look at the high school marching bands across the Tri-County and our cameras are stopped by South Pointe High School.

The Band of thunder is taking a fun approach for this show as they play the greatest hits from Stevie Wonder such as “That’s What Friends Are For”.

While many schools take a more story telling approach this year the band is making an effort to entertain the audience.

Lower and Upper state championships are set to take place this weekend, tomorrow, Saturday October 21st, where many Tri-County bands will be competing.

For more information about the competition, visit: https://www.bandlink.org/marching-contests/