CN2 Today Pets of the Week – My Girl & Foley

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week by the Humane Society of York County, Mary Beth Knapp introduces us to a new feline friend named “My Girl.” She is just under 4 months-old and is sweet, loveable, fun and likes other feline company!

This week’s dog of the week is “Foley.” He is about 2 years-old and has a lot of puppy behavior. He looks like a beagle, but he might be a basset hound!!! “Foley” is full of energy and would love an active household. He is playful, silly and enjoys other canine friends.

Want to meet “My Girl” and “Foley?” Call (803) 802-0902 or schedule a visit!

