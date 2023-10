LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The scarecrows are out once again on Lancaster’s Main Street! More than 30 creative entries are a feast for the eyes. Organizers impressed as always with the creativity of local businesses and individuals.

If you want to vote for your favorite follow them here on Facebook.

The decorations are out until Halloween and on Halloween you can once again enjoy they city’s Boo Fun Fest, a festival for all ages! Those details are here.