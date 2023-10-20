CN2 Today – Skeletons for a cause, Zora Food & Wine, Lancaster Fall events, & more!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Friday, October 21st edition of CN2 Today, we are visiting a special house in York that is turning its yard into a spooky skeleton land, all for a cause!

Plus, downtown Lancaster is set for the fall season! We learn what events are taking place for families.

And we are getting a taste of the new Zora Food and Wine in Lake Wylie for this week’s Savory Scoop!

South Pointe High School’s Marching Band is jazzin’ up the night. We get a look at its season.

Jeremy Wynder with sports sits down with South Pointe High School’s head football coach to catch up on the season.

Those stories and so much more in the show! Click the video above for more.