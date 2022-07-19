Homeless Shelter is Coming to Fruition in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An effort to provide shelter in Lancaster County to those who are homeless is finally coming to fruition.

The City of Lancaster’s Board of Zoning and Appeals for voted in favor, with just one vote opposed Monday night, to pass a special exception allowing a house in the city to be used as a Room and Boarding House for homeless individuals and families.

Those with the United Way of Lancaster County say the house, located at the corner of Wylie and Meeting Streets, can sleep up to 15 people and will be used as a temporary shelter to help those in need get back on their feet.

