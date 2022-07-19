200 Volunteers Giving Facelifts to Homes In Need

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several homes are receiving facelifts this week in Lancaster County.

Its all thanks to 200 volunteers working through Mission Serve, a non-profit that seeks to improve neighborhoods across the country.

While the organization is normally improving houses, this year they are looking to improve a sports complex in an effort to bring the community together.

Joey Caskey, the manager of Camp Clyburn has been working to bring the athletic complex back to life since being shutdown by the Covid-19 pandemic. Luckily for him, one organization noticed the need and sent help.

“We was blessed that Mission Serve felt like this would be a good opportunity for them to help the community, help the churches, and help this facility grow back to it’s greatness and glory that it was back in the 70s and 80s,” said Caskey.

Corporate Communications Manager at Nutramax Shadoe Sullivan said, “Nutramax has actually supported Mission Serve for years but with this project specifically we did more of a collaboration with some more familiar names in Comporium and Founders. We’re just really blessed to be able to have the means to support something like Mission Serve.”

Mission Serve is working on 15 projects in Lancaster, involving over 200 volunteers from across the country. The non-profit is receiving funding from a few familiar names in order to help complete the facelift.

