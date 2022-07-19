York County Council Meeting Debating Term Limits and Residential Zoning

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Council’s meeting on Monday, July 18 produced some exciting conversation amongst council on Term Limits and Rezoning a piece of property.

Term Limits is a conversation that often pops up. With the question being, “Should there be term limits for those serving in a political office?” We have Council’s conversation concerning the term limits.

Also, a request to rezone a piece of residential property in the Allison Acres subdivision off Hands Mill Highway to allow chickens and livestock. During the county’s recent recode – people can have chickens and livestock, but only a certain number.

Those are just some of the topics that kept the York County Council’s feathers ruffled this past council meeting.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden has a recap of what turned into a very heated York County Council meeting.