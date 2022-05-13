Program Created to Help Front-line Workers w/ Heart Health

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According the Heart to Heart Foundation, 600,000 people die each year from heart disease. Leaders say many of those who suddenly die didn’t report any prior symptoms. That’s why early detection is so vital.

The local Saving our Saviors program, organized by the Heart to Heart Foundation, was created in memory of CN2’s friend and colleague, Ed Holler who died in 2019 from a massive heart attack. The goal of the program is to provide advanced screening to first responders to help prevent heart disease from taking their life.

Now the program is expanding with a new effort called Front-line Heroes Wellness Fund,

available for eligible educators, nurses, emergency services personnel, as well as first responders, in the Tri-County and Mecklenburg County.

To find out if you, or someone you love, are eligible for the Front-line Heroes Wellness Fund, just go to the Heart to Heart Foundation website.

To expand the outreach of the Frontline Heroes Wellness Fund, the Singhi Charitable Foundation has issued a matching grant challenge of $14,000 through The Heart2Heart Foundation. The value for each participant when it comes to screenings is between $5 and 800 dollars a piece.

