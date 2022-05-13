Fort Mill Students Taking a Trip of a Life Time!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The British America Business Council Carolinas awarded 4 rising high school seniors, from Nation Ford and Fort Mill High Schools, a scholarship that will take them to Britain this summer.

Interested students submitted a short video explaining their interest in the British culture and how it would be connected to their current life.

Fort Mill School District Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps said, “Experiencing different places to eat, different places to sleep, different people, different languages is critical as, I think for the world as we move forward. It’s getting out of your comfort zone and what an amazing opportunity for these young people they can grow, and who knows where it could lead for them. This is just an outstanding opportunity.”

Fort Mill School District Student Jane Ready said, “I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to get to go to the UK which I would not be able to go to otherwise, so it just seems like an amazing opportunity to see all the sights and experience something awesome.”

Along with experiencing the culture of the country, students will also enjoy plays, visiting castles, and stone hedge.

