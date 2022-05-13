“Dash of Green” Color Fun Run for NAMI

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and to bring attention to mental illness – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County and Leadership York County are teaming up to offer a family fun event.

Leadership York County is sponsored by the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce – the yearly program highlights the different aspects of the community such as education, government and health and human services.

This year’s Leadership Class is partnering with NAMI – The National Alliance on Mental Illness – to host three different projects. One of the projects is taking place this weekend, Saturday, May 14, called “Dash of Green” a color run & family event at the Clover School District Community YMCA.

