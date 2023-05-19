Haven’s Men Shelter Holding its first ever Cake Action

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Happening today at the Rock Hill Galleria, the Haven men’s shelter giving a sneak peak of its first cake auction.

The non-profit, that helps homeless men, giving visitors a chance to preview and vote on their favorite cakes before bidding starts this Saturday at 10:00 AM.

The event is being held in the Old Goody’s location in the Galleria on Dave Lyle boulevard.

The cakes are being donated by local businesses, with each cake including an incentive like a five-day trip or a signed football from former panther’s player Luke Kuechly.

Haven officials planning to give out awards as well for the most voted on cake, a judge’s choice award, and the cake with the highest bid.

Tomorrow, Saturday May 20th at 10am, the live auction begins for you to win one of those cakes.