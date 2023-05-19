Artist from Ohio displaying art here in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An artist from Cleveland, Ohio making her way to Rock Hill in hopes of sharing stories through her artwork.

Joyce Morrow Jones showing off her artwork Exhibition called ANCE-story to CN2 Cameras on this Friday at the Center of the Arts with the Arts Council of York County.

Jones’ artwork is 3D and centered on the African American experience, storytelling, folklore, the diaspora, and has both African and Asian influences. Jones explains what she hopes.

You can check out the artwork for yourself through July 8th at the Center of the Arts on Main Street in Rock Hill.

Plus, Joyce Morrow Jones will be taking part in a residency again in July of this year.

Just visit York County Arts website for more information.