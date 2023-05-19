CN2 Digital Dashboard – Native American Art Festival, Caffeine and Gasoline, & Lilyfest

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Native American Studies Center is holding an Art Festival on Saturday, May 20th from 9 AM to 4 PM.

During the festival you will be able to shop for Jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts, canned food items, and more one of a kind artwork.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Crescent Shrine Club is holding what they are calling “Caffeine and Gasoline”.

It will take place on Saturday, May 20th from 9 AM until 1 PM at 2065 McConnell’s Highway.

Breakfast snacks provided for donations.

This is an opportunity for all car enthusiasts to bring their cars out and talk shop and swap information.

CATWABA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Reminder that Lilyfest at Landsford Canal State Park takes place this Sunday, May 21st from 10:00am – 5:00pm

Landsford Canal is home to thousands of rocky shoal’s Spider Lilies that bloom in the Catawba River.

During the festival there will be live music, food truck, vendors, guided nature hikes, T-shirts, and more.

If you have a kayak or a canoe, you can bring them to get a close view of the lilies.