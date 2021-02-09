HarborChase Riverwalk Residents Excited to Have 2nd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A sense of normalcy.

That’s what residents at a senior living facility in Rock Hill hope to achieve after now receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

HarborChase at Riverwalk says 95 percent of its residents and 75 percent of staff are now protected.

With that protection they hope to one day to again have visitation with family and friends in person instead of through window visits.

The executive director, Rob Hernandez says even with the vaccinations they will continue to follow DHEC guidelines, with the positivity rate in York County still above 10 percent. But he says its been a very long year and his residents were very excited when the vaccine actually became available.