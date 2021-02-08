FORT MILL- Paradise kids had days of fun at Historic Paradises 3-day Achievers Camp.
The Camp is about highlighting the importance of family, team building and excellence.
This was made possible through the help of community organizations like Palmetto Boys Scouts and a man who used to live in the area, now works in Chicago but plans to come back monthly to give back.
The Historic Paradise Foundation hosting its Camp Week in Fort Mill
