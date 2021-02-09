Rock Hill School District 3 Board Plans to Close 3 Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Rock Hill School District Board voted to close 3 elementary schools, affecting right at 3,700 students during their board meeting on Monday night. It passed by a vote of 4 to 2.

Finley Road, Belleview, and Rosewood schools will close at the end of this school year.

The board says all three schools have low enrollment numbers, some below 60-percent, aging buildings that need repairs, and board members say they wanted to simplify attendance zones as some students were attending a school that was not close to their home.

The board members say making these changes will help the district re-allocate 25-million dollars over 10 years.

As for the teachers, principals and staff members at Finley Road, Belleview and Rosewood Elementary Schools, those positions will move to other schools – the Rock Hill School Board says no one will lose their jobs.

As for the future of those school buildings, school board chair, Helena Miller says they could be repurposed for other district programs or they might not owned by the school district at all anymore.